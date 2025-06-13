JD Vance: I ‘Suspect’ Elon Musk Wants to Return to Team Trump

WASHINGTON, DC — Vice President JD Vance said he “suspects that Elon Musk very much wants” to return to President Donald Trump’s “team,” but it would be Musk’s “loss” if he decides to continue to stray from the administration’s mission.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, during the opening night of Les Misérables, Vance brought up the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader. He first spoke on the increasing tension with Iran, which has since escalated to drones being launched towards Israel after the Jewish state launched airstrikes against the Iranian regime and its nuclear sites early Friday.

“Well, look, the president said very clearly … Elon said some very unacceptable things. I think the president was rightfully very frustrated about that,” the vice president said, standing next to his wife on the red carpet. “But he also wishes Elon well and has no desire to be in some long-term feud with Elon Musk.”

“I think the president can speak for himself on that,” Vance continued. “My words are very simple. I think that it was wrong, but I also think that it’s in the best interest of the whole country for one of the country’s greatest entrepreneurs to also be supportive of the president, and our agenda.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s recent attack on the Republicans’ reconciliation budget on X — Musk’s social media platform — devolved into accusing Trump of covering up the files on Jeffrey Epstein because of his affiliation with the late sex predator and calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The tech mogul released an apology on X late on Tuesday, saying he is sorry for “some” of his recent posts about the president:

Sources reportedly told CNN that Musk had also called Trump to personally apologize on Monday.

“I thought it was very nice that he did that,” the president told the New York Post in a “brief phone conversation” Wednesday morning, referring to Musk’s X apology.

Vance reportedly helped to broker a “peace deal” between the two men that led to the apology, the Telegraph reported.

If Musk does not return to being supportive of the president, Vance said, “I think that’ll ultimately be Elon Musk’s loss, but I expect, and I suspect that Elon Musk very much wants to be on the team — and it’s for him and the president to speak to their direct relationship.”

