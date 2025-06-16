White House Confirms Trump Leaving G7 Summit Early

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump was leaving the G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada, early and would be returning to Washington, DC.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that while Trump had accomplished a lot at the G7 meetings, he would be leaving “after dinner with Heads of State” due to the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” Leavitt wrote in a post on X. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump revealed trade would be a primary focus during meetings at the G7 Summit, ahead of his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The reports of Trump leaving the G7 Summit early come as Trump pointed out in a post on Truth Social that being “AMERICA FIRST” also means that “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump wrote in his post. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Tensions have remained heightened in the Middle East since Israel launched a strike on Iran’s military and nuclear sites last week. In response, Iran has retaliated by launching missiles at cities in Israel.

Breitbart News previously reported that Trump had rejected the G7 Summit’s statement regarding Iran, due to the statement calling for the “monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities,” rather than for Iran’s nuclear activity to be stopped.