Sanctuary Insanity: New Jersey Police Refused to Arrest Illegal Alien Escapee Who Tried to Turn Himself In

New Jersey State Police refused to take custody of an illegal alien, accused of burglary and theft, who escaped the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, even as he tried to turn himself in. The refusal to take custody of the illegal alien escapee is a result of New Jersey’s strict sanctuary state policy.

As Breitbart News reported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had been searching for four illegal aliens, all accused of crimes, who escaped from Delaney Hall on June 12.

The following day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and FBI agents located and arrested one of the illegal alien escapees — Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez — while another, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, was arrested on June 15.

Shockingly, DHS officials have revealed, Castaneda-Lozada had tried to turn himself in to the New Jersey State Police at their office in Bridgeton, New Jersey, on June 13. Thanks to the state’s sanctuary policy, though, state police refused to take custody of Castaneda-Lozada even as he was wanted by the FBI.

On June 15, Castaneda-Lozada surrendered himself to ICE agents and FBI agents in Millville, New Jersey.

“Disturbingly, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada tried to turn himself in to local authorities and was turned away because of the state’s sanctuary policies that prohibit law enforcement from working with ICE,” a senior DHS official said. “Thankfully, this criminal alien has now been arrested and is no longer a threat to Americans.”

ICE and the FBI are continuing to ask the public for help in locating the two other illegal alien escapees, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Pineda-Mogollon. The FBI is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to their arrest.

