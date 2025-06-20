Franklin Graham: ‘Our President Needs Wisdom and Strength from God’

President Donald Trump needs “wisdom and strength from God” in making decisions on global affairs, Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said on Friday, asking Americans to join him in prayer for the commander-in-chief.

“Will you join me in lifting up President @realDonaldTrump in prayer?” Graham urged.

“From our earthly view, we see ominous storm clouds gathered around the globe,” he said, laying out several global conflicts.

“With Iran and Israel engaged in war, Russia and Ukraine in continued deadly conflict, China imposing an imminent threat to Taiwan, war in Sudan, and more, it seems as though the whole world is on the brink of fracturing,” Graham said.

“Our President needs wisdom and strength from God. The decisions he is called upon to make will affect each one of us, our country, and the entire world. I pray that God will direct his steps as he leads our nation through the most turbulent times we have experienced in decades,” he continued. He concluded by quoting a Bible verse, Matthew 24:7: “The Bible tells us, ‘For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.'”

His call for prayer follows his similar message on Wednesday, asking Americans to unite in prayer for the innocent individuals affected as the war between Iran and Israel continues.

“…Please pray for innocent people caught in the bombings and missile attacks. May God‘s protection be on the churches and the Christians in Iran and may He protect the Jewish people—God’s chosen people—of Israel,” he said. “My prayer is that the eyes of all who live in these countries will be opened to the truth of God‘s Word.”

His calls for prayer come as President Donald Trump weighs involvement in the conflict between Iran and Israel. Trump made it clear this week that Iran has the next two weeks to negotiate with the United States.

“Regarding the situation in Iran, I know there has been a lot of speculation amongst all of you in the media regarding the president’s decision-making and whether or not the United States will be directly involved,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

“In light of that news, I have a message directly from the President … ‘Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” she added.