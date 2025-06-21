Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Trump to Be Impeached over U.S Strikes on Iran

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for President Donald Trump to be impeached over the United States launching strikes on several nuclear sites in Iran.

In a post on X, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Trump’s decision to “bomb Iran without authorization” was a “grave violation” of the U.S. Constitution.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s post came after Trump revealed that the U.S. had carried out a “successful attack” on several nuclear sites in Iran.

Until the revelation of the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the U.S. had not directly been involved in Israel’s war with Iran.

Trump had previously informed reporters on Wednesday that “nobody” knew what he was going to decide, regarding launching a “potential U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

“I can’t say that,” Trump responded when a reporter asked if the United States is moving toward a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. “You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question? ‘Will you strike the Iranian nuclear component, and what time exactly, Sir? Sir, would you strike it? Would you please inform us so we can be there and watch?'” he said, mocking the reporter. “I mean, you don’t know that I’m going to do it. You don’t know. I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he added.

On Thursday, Trump warned that Iran had “within the next two weeks” to negotiate with the U.S.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak previously reported that Trump had warned that there could not be peace “if Iran has a nuclear weapon.”