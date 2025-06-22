Crowds on Demand CEO Exposes Signs of Paid Agitators in Leftist Anti-ICE Riots

The CEO and founder of the company known as Crowds on Demand recently explained to Fox News how he believes people can spot paid agitators after the leftist anti-ICE riots erupted in Los Angeles.

Adam Swart claimed a difference between his crowd and groups hired by other companies is that the other crowd had paid protesters on standby and was able to deploy them within minutes by using geolocators and encrypted chats, the outlet reported on Saturday.

Swart added, “Now what you’re seeing from the agitators should not be logged in with the broader protest movement, and that is because there is a group of agitators who attach themselves to every cause and use that cause as an excuse to loot, to be violent, and to create disruption.” The CEO also said those groups do not care about the cause but only want to loot and destroy property, but “their actions should not be used to delegitimize peaceful demonstrators.”

His comments come after questions have been raised about who was behind the leftist anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles that broke out during illegal immigration enforcement sweeps on June 6.

Swart also told Fox, “We receive inquiries regarding practically every major social cause imaginable, and the anti-ICE demonstrations are no exception.” However, just because the company receives such requests does not mean they take them. He claimed the company received several requests about the anti-ICE protests, but refused the offers because the company did not want to come close to illegal activity.

During a recent interview with One America News, Swart said his company was not involved with the Los Angeles riots because it involved unlawful activity. “What you’re seeing here seems more like guerrilla warfare than protests,” he stated:

According to the Crowds on Demand website, the company said it is “your home for impactful advocacy campaigns, demonstrations, PR stunts, crowds for hire, and corporate events. Services available nationwide.”

In light of the riots, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on June 11 that he was launching an investigation into their funding, per Breitbart News.

“Hawley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, wrote to Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, about the organization’s ‘alleged role in financing and materially supporting the coordinated protests and riots that have engulfed Los Angeles in recent weeks,'” the outlet reported.

Days later, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called on Congress to subpoena left-wing billionaire George Soros, “citing his alleged role in funding far-left protests, pushing globalist policies, and destabilizing American democracy,” according to Breitbart News.