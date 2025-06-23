Jasmine Crockett: Trump Should Have ‘Holla’d’ at Congress Before Iran Strikes

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump should have “holla’d” at Congress before striking Iran over the weekend, telling her followers there is “nothing” the administration could say to convince her that taking out the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear sites was necessary.

During a Sunday livestream on Instagram, the left-wing congresswoman lamented the Saturday bombs on three nuclear sites, which the president called a “very successful attack.”

“I go back in on Monday. You could have holla’d at us on Monday, if you truly felt like there was something, like — there is nothing that they will say that will make me believe that this action needed to take place, and it needed to take place without the consultation of the Congress,” she said.

When an aide asked her how the Senate could “make them accountable for what they’re doing,” Crockett replied, “The systems have broken down.”

“The systems have broken down because people have legitimately decided that they would rather serve him than serve the people that put them into office,” she explained, referring to Trump.

WATCH — Democrat Darling Jasmine Crockett Rants About Elon, Cries About “Threat” from Pam Bondi:

“Like, I don’t really have any like, good answers for you, except for the fact that legitimately, everything that he does is like, against the law. Like he just breaks the law,” Crockett continued, before claiming that she was “not saying these things because I’m a Democrat.”

Instead, the congresswoman stated that her criticisms come from being “a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is.”

On Monday evening, Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, declaring that the war will be considered “ended” once both countries wind down their operations.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.