Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), facing over a decade in federal prison after she was caught on camera storming an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, is accusing President Donald Trump of weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) against her.

McIver, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Wednesday, left a New Jersey courthouse and told a crowd of supporters that the allegations against her are the result of nothing more than a weaponized federal government.

“I just pleaded not guilty because I’m not guilty. We will fight this. At the end of the day, this is all about political intimidation,” McIver told the crowd:

The Trump administration and him and his … colleagues or cronies, whatever you want to call them, have weaponized the federal government, they’ve weaponized the Department of Justice, and anyone who stands up to them, anyone who criticizes them, anyone who fights back against them, finds themselves in these hairs that we’re in today. [Emphasis added]

McIver said that on May 9, while outside of ICE’s Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, she was merely conducting oversight of the facility when she was captured on camera storming through a gate.

“I went to Delaney Hall for an oversight visit. Members of Congress have the right to hold these agencies accountable,” McIver said. “… we did not go there to protest … we went there to make sure that this facility was up to par and that the detainees were given due process, and this is what occurred out of all of that.”

“We will not stand for it. I will not stand for it,” she continued.

According to a federal indictment against McIver, she and Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) were outside Delaney Hall to conduct congressional oversight when their oversight coincided with a protest by open borders activists.

The charges against McIver stem from her attempts to prevent Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) from being arrested after he refused to leave the secured area of the detention center that he was not authorized to be in.

McIver is charged with forcibly impeding and interfering with ICE agents while they were trying to make an arrest outside of Delaney Hall detention center. She will head to trial likely in November and faces more than a decade in federal prison if convicted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.