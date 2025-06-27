IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin offered a detailed account of Operation Rising Lion, outlining the scope of Israel’s historic strikes on Iran that inflicted sweeping damage to the regime’s nuclear and missile programs, declaring Tehran’s bomb-making capability “removed at this time” while warning the broader fight is “not yet complete.”

“We launched the operation after receiving clear evidence that the Iranian regime was advancing the pace of missile production and was enriching uranium to high levels,” Defrin stated on Friday.

“Iran was dangerously close to obtaining a nuclear weapon,” he highlighted.

According to Defrin, Iran’s regime was finalizing plans for a wide-scale war against the Jewish state. “The Iranian regime was coordinating a plan called the ‘Destruction of Israel,’” he revealed, describing it as “a concrete, structured plan” involving massive missile fire followed by a ground invasion.

Faced with that threat, Israel struck first—executing what Defrin described as “the longest-distance operation we have ever carried out.”

In the opening move, Israeli forces launched a surprise strike 1,500 kilometers into Iranian territory, targeting nuclear facilities, missile launchers, and weapons research centers. “We disrupted all stages of the regime’s nuclear weapons production,” he said.

The results were immediate. “Within hours, we had achieved aerial superiority in Western Iran and paved the way to the heart of Iran—Tehran,” he declared.

The offensive continued over 12 days, focusing on two fronts: Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure and its growing missile and UAV stockpile.

“They were enriching uranium on a broad scale and had enough fissile material for several nuclear bombs,” Defrin warned. He credited the strikes on the Fordo and Natanz enrichment sites with halting Iran’s ability to reach weapons-grade levels.

Defrin confirmed that strikes on the conversion facility near Isfahan and the Arak plutonium reactor were crucial. “We struck thousands of centrifuges, production sites, and infrastructure,” he said, adding that the elimination of 11 nuclear scientists “was a critical blow to the regime’s ability to continue.”

Turning to Tehran’s missile capabilities, Defrin explained, “We set back their missile production, especially for long-range missiles that directly threaten Israel.” The IDF destroyed over 50 percent of Iranian launchers, hit more than 30 manufacturing facilities, and took out over 30 top military commanders. “There is no safe haven for our enemies who seek our destruction,” he said.

Despite the success, Defrin made clear that the war is far from over. “We are under no illusion: the enemy has not changed its intentions,” he warned, adding that Iran’s proxies, including Hezbollah, had also been weakened in the campaign.

He acknowledged U.S. military coordination and praised Washington’s role. “Years of close coordination, built on shared values, have been vital to security across the region,” he said.

In total, Iran launched 530 missiles and 1,100 UAVs at Israel during the conflict, most targeting civilian areas. The Israeli Air Force and Navy intercepted the vast majority, but not without loss.

“Twenty-nine Israeli civilians lost their lives,” Defrin confirmed.

He ended with a firm pledge that Israel remains on guard across all fronts—including in the Gaza Strip, where 50 hostages remain in captivity—and emphasized the ongoing campaign to bring them home.

“Today’s actions are for tomorrow’s future,” Defrin declared. “We will continue to stand strong together, and we will prevail.”