J.M. Smucker to Remove Artificial Dyes from Products by End of 2027

J.M. Smucker Co. announced on Thursday that they would be removing Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) artificial colors from all of its products by the end of 2027.

In a press release, the company noted that the removal of FD&C colors from products would “impact its sugar-free fruit spreads and ice cream toppings,” as well as some products from its Hostess brand. The company also announced that it was “working with its distribution partners” to stop selling products that contain FD&C colors “to K-12 schools by the 2026/2027 school year.”

Mark Smucker, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), explained in a statement that over the company’s “128-year history” it has “successfully evolved” its portfolio and “product offerings based on shifts in consumer preferences.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, other companies such as Kraft Heinz, General Mills, and Nestlé have also announced that they will be removing artificial dyes and colors from products over the course of the next couple of years.

The growing list of companies announcing the removal of artificial dyes and colors from products comes as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has instructed food companies that he wants artificial dyes removed from their products.

Breitbart News reported in March that during a “closed-door” meeting with the CEOs of food companies such as Kellogg’s, Smucker’s, and General Mills, Kennedy explained that “a top priority of the Trump administration” is to remove artificial dyes from food:

At a closed-door Washington gathering, which included the CEOs of Kellogg’s, Smucker’s and General Mills, Kennedy said it is a top priority of the Trump administration to rid America’s food of the artificial dyes, wrote Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, a trade group, who penned a memo seen by ABC News.

In April, Kennedy and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary revealed that “petroleum-based food dyes” from the food supply in the U.S. would be removed from the food supply.

The FDA announced in a press release that they would be working with the food industry to remove FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2.”

“For too long, some food producers have been feeding Americans petroleum-based chemicals without their knowledge or consent,” Kennedy said in a statement at the time. “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development.”