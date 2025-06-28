Nolte: Kamala Kollapse — Poll Shows Democrats’ 2028 Presidential Bench Is All Losers

After getting schlonged by President Trump in November, Democrats did what they always do after a big loss: entered a cocoon of denial. Post-election poll after poll showed 2024’s Big Loser, Kamala Harris, with a commanding lead over her closest rivals, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

What a difference six months can make.

Not only has Kamala Kollapsed in the latest poll of 2028 Democrat contenders, no one’s excited about her potential run for California governor.

And now we come to the poll… A poll that must have Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio going full bro with the high fives…

Failed former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg: 16 percent

Failed 2024 presidential contender Kamala Harris: 13 percent

Failed Gov. Gavin Newsom: 12 percent

Too Jewish-for-Antisemitic-Democrat-Party Gov. Josh Shapiro: 7 percent

Alexandria Ocasio-Crazy: 7 percent

That leaves 35 percent undecided.

That is the worst presidential bench of my lifetime.

We will take them one by one.

Buttigieg is the dweeby little weirdo handed $7.5 billion to build a national electric charging station infrastructure… and built only eight. And I don’t think, given the extremism of the gay movement, especially with the relentless targeting of children, America is ready for a gay president. Barack Obama doesn’t really count.

Kamala already lost once. She’s not smart. She doesn’t wear well. Above all, she doesn’t improve. After four years as vice president and four months as the Democrat party’s presidential choice, her political skills remained stuck on stupid.

Newsom is too much of an extremist leftist. Above all, “I’ll do for America what I did to California” is much more of a threat than a promise.

Shapiro is the Democrat party’s best chance, but, sadly, the party is ravaged by so much antisemitism it’s difficult to see the Jewish Shapiro winning the nomination.

Ocasio-Cortez has the political skills to become internet famous. It’s just hard to see her on a national stage transmitting the gravitas and poise required by successful presidential candidates.

Look at that Democrat bench compared to previous candidates who made it to the convention:

1992: Bill Clinton, Bob Kerrey, Tom Harkin, Paul Tsongas, Jerry Brown

2000: Al Gore, Bill Bradley

2004: John Kerry, John Edwards, Howard Dean, Wesley Clark

2008: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton

2016: Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders

2020: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg

While you can laugh at some of those names as lightweights, it’s nothing like the Armageddon facing Democrats today. And who’s the ringer? Who’s the Barry Obama waiting in the wings to emerge as a legitimate political athlete? Kathy Hochul? J.B. Pritzker? Hakeem Jeffries?

Meanwhile, look at the GOP bench: Vance, Rubio, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis — legitimate political athletes. A team-up of Vance and Rubio seems unbeatable right now.

This same poll shows Vance with 46 percent support for a 2028 presidential run, Rubio at 12 percent, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) at 9 percent, with only 17 percent undecided.

The usual caveats apply: an ill-timed recession, scandal, etc. The only thing certain in politics is the right now, and right now I’d much rather be us than them.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.