Trump Reveals U.S. Sending ‘More Weapons’ to Ukraine: ‘We Have To’

President Donald Trump revealed that the United States would be sending “more weapons” to Ukraine, explaining that they are “getting hit very hard.”

During a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump was asked if he was “planning to send more weapons to Ukraine.”

Trump’s comments come after the Trump administration announced at the beginning of the month that it was pausing shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.

Per the outlet, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly explained “last week that the Defense Department” made the decision to halt weapons shipments “after a review found American military stockpiles to be low”:

“Mr. President, are you planning to send more weapons to Ukraine?” a reporter asked.

“We’re going to send some more weapons,” Trump answered. “We have to; they have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now. They’re getting hit very hard, we’re going to have to send more weapons — defensive weapons, primarily. But, they’re getting hit very, very hard.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Trump has attempted to encourage Ukraine and Russia to engage in negotiations that would lead to a ceasefire in the ongoing war.

At the beginning of June, Trump revealed that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and admitted that while the conversation was “good,” it would not “lead to immediate peace.”

On Monday, Trump expressed he was “disappointed” that Putin had not stopped the war against Ukraine, according to the Hill.