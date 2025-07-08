Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lamented the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in a park notorious for fentanyl and drug abuse.

As Breitbart News reported, protesters clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as well as the military in Los Angeles on Monday.

The protesters were seen confronting Border Patrol agents patrolling the park on horseback while being accompanied by military personnel — a likely protection against potential acts of violence on federal agents. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the presence of federal agents and military personnel in the park.

“It is outrageous and un-American that we have federal armed vehicles in our parks when nothing is going on in the parks,” she lamented in a press conference. “It’s outrageous and un-American that the federal government seized our state’s national guard.”

In a post on X, Bass also claimed children had been at play in the park when agents came to the scene.

“I met some of the children who had to leave the park today because of a military-style operation designed to strike fear in the heart of our city today. We will not be afraid and we will not be divided. We will stand TOGETHER,” she said.

Despite the mayor’s claims about MacArthur Park being an innocent haven that had no need for federal intervention, local reports have routinely characterized the famous park as being a den of drugs, homeless encampments, and crime. Recently, the situation became so untenable that beloved historic businesses threatened to flee if the city continued to avoid the problem.

People on social media were quick to correct the mayor characterizing the park as an innocent place for children to enjoy.

