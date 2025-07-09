Elaine Culotti, Real Estate Mogul Hit by Palisades Fire, Considers Run for Governor

A real estate mogul whose property portfolio was hit hard by the Palisades Fire is considering a run for Governor of California in 2026 to change the way the state is run.

No, it’s not developer Rick Caruso — though he is considering a run for governor, or for mayor of Los Angeles. Rather, it’s Undercover Billionaire star Elaine Culotti, a Trump supporter whose properties suffered $100 million in losses due to the fires.

Culotti has already been outspoken against Measure ULA, the so-called “mansion tax,” which is holding back sales of real estate in the Palisades and across Los Angeles, and hampering the rebuilding effort. She is now mulling whether to join a growing field of candidates — including conservative commentator Steve Hilton and Republican sheriff Chad LoBianco — as a frontrunner has yet to emerge in the race to replace Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is currently in South Carolina, testing the waters for a potential presidential run in 2028 — even though wildfires are raging in his state, anti-ICE riots are raging in downtown L.A., and fire victims are struggling to rebuild. It is a familiar pattern of neglect: Newsom left the country on vacation when more than a dozen people died in blizzards in the San Bernardino mountains in 2023. Local media barely criticized him.

Culotti told Newsmax this week that the electorate wants to see someone shake up California politics: