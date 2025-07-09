Democrats have “lost the plot” and the party has completely “moved somewhere else,” according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who declared himself “politically homeless” as he blasted the party’s economic vision and ideological shift, accusing the left of turning against capitalism, free markets, and the engines of American progress.

In a viral and lengthy post on X last week, Altman — who turned 40 this year — reflected on his two-decade political shift, writing that while he once found Democrats aligned with his beliefs, he no longer recognizes the party.

“The Democratic Party seemed reasonably aligned with [techno-capitalism] when I was 20, losing the plot when I was 30, and completely to have moved somewhere else at this point,” Altman wrote. “So now I am politically homeless.”

“But that’s fine,” he added. “I care much, much more about being American than any political party.”

Altman, one of the most powerful voices in the tech world and a driving force behind the AI revolution, used the post to reaffirm his belief in free markets, science, and wealth creation. He described “techno-capitalism” as the only system capable of raising living standards broadly — while warning that attempts to “raise the floor” without also “raising the ceiling” don’t work for long.

“I believe in techno-capitalism. We should encourage people to make tons of money and then also find ways to widely distribute wealth and share the compounding magic of capitalism,” he said. He added that markets typically outperform government and emphasized the role of education, innovation, and entrepreneurship in keeping the U.S. ahead.

“The world should get richer every year through science and technology, but everyone has to be in the ‘up elevator’. I think the government usually does a worse job than markets, and so we need to encourage our culture of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he wrote.

“I also believe that education is critically important to keeping the American edge,” he added.

Altman also appeared to rebuke Democrat-aligned rhetoric targeting billionaires and corporate success—posting shortly after 33-year-old Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, a New York City mayoral candidate, declared that billionaires shouldn’t exist.

“I’d rather hear from candidates about how they are going to make everyone have the stuff billionaires have instead of how they are going to eliminate billionaires,” he wrote.

His message, posted on Independence Day, struck a notably patriotic tone, declaring: “I firmly believe this is the greatest country ever on Earth. The American miracle stands alone in world history.”

Altman’s pivot away from the Democratic Party reflects a growing unease among business leaders and technologists who see the modern left as hostile to growth, individual achievement, and the capitalist system that underpins the American economy.

His message sharply signals the broader political realignment among Silicon Valley elites toward the right.

Last month, Altman praised President Donald Trump, saying he understands the importance of AI to both the economy and the geopolitical situation, adding that he couldn’t say the same for all presidents.

“He really gets it,” the OpenAI chief said.

The matter comes as other prominent tech leaders have expressed similar concerns, signaling a broader shift among Silicon Valley figures away from progressive politics and toward a more market-focused, innovation-driven worldview.