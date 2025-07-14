Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are accusing Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) of setting a mob of left-wing rioters on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, which landed the agent in the emergency room.

According to DHS, on July 10, ICE agents carried out a raid on a marijuana grow site in the sanctuary state of California — arresting more than 360 illegal aliens and rescuing 14 migrant children.

At the time of the raid, a mob of about 500 rioters tried to impede the operation. Among the crowd was Carbajal, to whom an ICE Public Affairs Specialist gave his business card. DHS officials say Carbajal showed the mob the business card, which they allege made a target out of the ICE agent.

Subsequently, the ICE agent was attacked by members of the mob, landing him in the emergency room with lacerations to his left hand after a rock was thrown at him. The agent had to get stitches for the wound.

“The actions by Representative Carbajal are downright un-American. He dares to claim that his actions were simply congressional oversight, but doxing ICE personnel and inciting a mob of rioters to attack law enforcement is not oversight — it’s abominable,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin continued:

His actions sent an ICE employee to the emergency room. It’s no wonder that ICE agents are facing a 700% increase in assaults when radical members of Congress like Salud Carbajal and LaMonica McIver are openly encouraging and leading their supporters in assaulting law enforcement. [Emphasis added]

Last month, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was indicted by a federal grand jury after she was caught on camera storming an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey. McIver has been charged with forcibly impeding and interfering with ICE agents while they were trying to arrest an illegal alien outside the detention center.

As Breitbart News reported, since January, ICE agents are facing a 700-percent increase in assaults while trying to enforce federal immigration law.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.