Former President Joe Biden’s (D) ability to process and respond to information is once again being called into question after an interview with the New York Times (NYT).
Biden spoke with the newspaper over the phone on Thursday and was questioned about clemency actions he took as his time in the White House drew to a close, the Times reported on Sunday.
“Mr. Biden did not personally sign the official warrants recording those decisions; rather his White House staff used an autopen device to do so,” the article said.
The newspaper then shared excerpts from the interview.
Regarding allegations from President Trump and others that “Biden was incapacitated and his aides abused the autopen” the former president claimed:
They’re liars. They know it. They know, for certain. I mean, this is — look, what they, they’ve had a pretty good thing going here. They’ve done so badly. They’ve lied so consistently about almost everything they’re doing. The best thing they can do is try to change the focus and focus on something else. And this is a — I think that’s what this is about.
It’s — you know — it’s consistent with Trump’s game plan all along. I mean, if I — I don’t expect you to answer any questions — but if I told you three years ago, we’d have a president doing this, I think you’d look at me in the eye and say, “What, are you crazy?”
About the pre-emptive pardons he bestowed on his own family members, he said, “In terms of my fam — he — go after me through my family. I know how vindictive he is.”
Those quotes are from “excerpts” of the interview published by the Times.
WATCH: Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt About Biden’s Pardons and the Autopen:
“Read this. The guy’s brain is mush. He has no idea what’s going on, zero chance he made all these pardon decisions,” he wrote in a social media post:
Social media users shared their thoughts in reply to Travis’s statement, one person writing, “Joe didn’t pardon anyone…He thought he was ordering ice cream.”
“I went the audio. Excerpts are code for cleaning up his incoherent answers,” another user said, while someone else commented, “Read it out loud in front of someone, and watch the reaction.”
In May, President Donald Trump said the Biden administration’s alleged use of the autopen was growing into a bigger scandal “by the moment,” Breitbart News reported.
“Whoever had control of the ‘AUTOPEN’ is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment. It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN! Millions and millions of people knew that, but the Radical Left Democrats waged a campaign of inoculation and innocence like none that had ever been waged before,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, government officials have been investigating the alleged cover-up of Biden’s mental decline while he was still president, per Breitbart News.
