Former President Joe Biden’s (D) ability to process and respond to information is once again being called into question after an interview with the New York Times (NYT).

Biden spoke with the newspaper over the phone on Thursday and was questioned about clemency actions he took as his time in the White House drew to a close, the Times reported on Sunday.

“Mr. Biden did not personally sign the official warrants recording those decisions; rather his White House staff used an autopen device to do so,” the article said.

The newspaper then shared excerpts from the interview.

Regarding allegations from President Trump and others that “Biden was incapacitated and his aides abused the autopen” the former president claimed:

They’re liars. They know it. They know, for certain. I mean, this is — look, what they, they’ve had a pretty good thing going here. They’ve done so badly. They’ve lied so consistently about almost everything they’re doing. The best thing they can do is try to change the focus and focus on something else. And this is a — I think that’s what this is about. It’s — you know — it’s consistent with Trump’s game plan all along. I mean, if I — I don’t expect you to answer any questions — but if I told you three years ago, we’d have a president doing this, I think you’d look at me in the eye and say, “What, are you crazy?”

About the pre-emptive pardons he bestowed on his own family members, he said, “In terms of my fam — he — go after me through my family. I know how vindictive he is.”

Those quotes are from “excerpts” of the interview published by the Times.

WATCH: Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt About Biden’s Pardons and the Autopen:

In response to the Times article, Outkick founder Clay Travis called Biden’s statements “completely unintelligible.”