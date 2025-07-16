WASHINGTON, DC — Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa announced that Bahraini companies are investing $17 billion in the United States during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump and the crown prince met with reporters in the Oval Office ahead of a private meeting, where Trump said they would discuss a range of topics, including trade and the strikes on Iran. The president spoke glowingly of his relationship with the country.

“We’ve had a tremendous relationship — I have personally with Bahrain over the years, and it has been a fantastic ally. And anything they needed, we helped them, and anything we needed, they helped us,” Trump said.

The crown prince shared that they would discuss security issues and trade, and touted billions in investment into the U.S. from Bahraini companies.

“We’re very happy to be announcing $17 billion worth of deals that are coming to the United States. And this is real… These aren’t fake deals. These are real deals,” he said, to which Trump joked, “You don’t have to borrow the money.”

“It only builds upon a legacy that we’re very proud of,” Al Khalifa said. “We have had a relationship in the civil side between our two countries since 1893 and formally since 1948, so may it long continue, and we look forward to many, many more years of productive partnership,” he added.

The investment announcement comes a day after Trump attended Sen. Dave McCormick’s (R-PA) inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, where McCormick shared that more than $90 billion in investment was pouring into the state thanks to Trump.

Trump said on Monday that the United States has attracted $15 trillion in investments since he took office.

“There’s never been anything like that. In the history of our country, there has not been anything like it or even close,” Trump said.