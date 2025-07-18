Gas Prices ‘Laying Low’ in President Trump’s Second Term

Gas prices are “laying low” in President Donald Trump’s second term, according to a recent update from AAA.

“In the thick of summer, gas prices are laying low with the national average for a gallon of regular going down one cent from a week ago to $3.16,” AAA wrote in a July 17 press release, noting that prices at the gas pump now match the prices seen four years ago in the summer of 2021. It notes that was the last time gas prices were “this low.”

The average national gas price on July 18, 2025, is around $3.155 for unleaded, dropping from last week’s average of $3.167. One month ago, the average stood at $3.187. Further, the average last year stood at $3.505.

RELATED VIDEO — Trump’s “Energy Dominance” Keeping Oil Prices Low Despite Iran Conflict:

This new reality comes as America continues to recover from record-high gas prices experienced under the Biden administration — particularly at the start of summer 2022.

“Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God-willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” President Joe Biden said at the time, as prices continued to skyrocket.

Americans saw the highest recorded gas prices on June 14, 2022, as regular unleaded gas averaged $5.016. Just days later, on June 19, 2022, diesel reached an all-time high average of $5.815.

WATCH — We Were Governed by “Complete Morons!” JD Bashes Clueless Biden Admin:

Trump made it a priority to unleash U.S. energy on day one of his second term, taking executive action titled “Unleashing American Energy,” which reads in part:

It is thus in the national interest to unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources. This will restore American prosperity — including for those men and women who have been forgotten by our economy in recent years. It will also rebuild our Nation’s economic and military security, which will deliver peace through strength.

“Prices at the pump keep dropping thanks to President Trump unleashing American energy,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers told Breitbart News. “President Trump ended Joe Biden’s reckless war on American energy, and he’s making life more affordable for families as a result.”

This coincides with another victory, as the price of fresh eggs fell in June, coming down 61 percent since February.