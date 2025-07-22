Poll: Voters Say It Is ‘Important’ to Keep Illegal Migrants off U.S. Benefit Programs

A majority of American voters believe it is at least somewhat important to keep illegal migrants off benefit programs, a recent survey from Rasmussen Reports revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “How important is it to prevent illegal immigrants from getting government benefits like Medicaid and food stamps?”

Across the board, 72 percent said it is at least somewhat important. Of these, 48 percent consider it “very” important. Another 15 percent said it is “not very important,” followed by ten percent who said it is “not at all important.” Another three percent remain unsure.

Despite narratives from the establishment media, there is a consensus across the board, as most Republicans, Democrats, and independents believe it is at least somewhat important.

In all, 59 percent of Democrats said it is either very or somewhat important to keep illegal migrants from getting government benefits. Eighty-eight percent of Republicans agree, as do 68 percent of independents.

When asked if the government is doing enough to prevent illegal immigrants from getting government benefits, there was no clear consensus. A plurality of likely voters across the board — 45 percent — said yes, the government is doing enough to prevent this, while 37 percent said the government is not. Another 18 percent remain unsure.

Republicans are split, as 43 percent said the government is doing enough to prevent it, while 43 percent said it is not. A plurality of Democrats and independents — 46 percent each — believe the government is doing enough to prevent illegal migrants from getting government benefits.

The survey was taken July 6-7, 2025, among 1,014 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Their survey was fielded just days before Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that his department would work to prevent illegal immigrants from accessing HHS benefits.

Per an HHS press release:

HHS has formally rescinded a 1998 interpretation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA), issued during the Clinton Administration, which improperly extended certain federal public benefits to illegal aliens. For over two decades, the 1998 policy improperly narrowed the scope of PRWORA, undercutting the law by allowing illegal aliens to access programs Congress intended only for the American people. With this update, HHS is complying with the law—ensuring that federal benefits are administered with transparency, legal integrity, and fairness to the American people.

“For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans’ tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration,” Kennedy’s statement read in part. “Today’s action changes that—it restores integrity to federal social programs, enforces the rule of law, and protects vital resources for the American people.”