Trump Endorses RNC Chair Mike Whatley in North Carolina Senate Race

Michael Whatley picked up the most prized political endorsement in America Thursday.

President Donald Trump endorsed Whatley, the Chairman of the Republican National Committee, in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s opening Senate seat. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) opted against running for a third term after butting heads with Trump and incurring plummeting poll numbers.

Trump praised Whatley’s work as RNC Chairman, and called on North Carolinians to let him carry on his work in the U.S. Senate.

“I am sending this Statement out for a very good reason. Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina,” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday. “He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide! But I have a mission for my friends in North Carolina, and that is to get Michael Whatley to run for the U.S. Senate.”

The president made clear he and Whatley see eye to eye on the critical issues of the America First agenda, a claim Tillis could not credibly make.

“[Whatley] is STRONG on the Border, stopping Crime, supporting our Military/Veterans, cutting Taxes, and saving our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump continued. “I need him in Washington, and I need him representing YOU!”

While Whatley would have to give up his RNC chairmanship, Trump has someone ready to take over.

“Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC. His name is, Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump heaped praise upon Whatley for the work he did leading the RNC with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who opted out of running for the open seat to represent the Tarheel State in the Senate.

“To the Great People of North Carolina, one of the most capable executives in our Country successfully ran, along with Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee,” Trump’s post began. “He happens to live in your incredible State, which I love, and won, including Primaries, six times in a row! My relationship with you has been fantastic, and only enhanced by the job I did after January 20th, when I took over the flood-drenched areas that were abandoned by Sleepy Joe Biden and your Governor, and, through the infusion of money and hard work, fixed the problem like nobody else has the ability to do. The one that energized that project, and so many more, was the Chairman of the RNC, Michael Whatley.”

Whatley has not officially entered the race, but sources familiar with his planning confirmed to Breitbart News Thursday reports that Whatley will enter the race.

The winner of the Republican primary could face liberal former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, who is already under fire from the National Republican Senatorial Committee for always saying “yes to the Left.”

