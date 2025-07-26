Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) revealed that his district office in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, was vandalized and noted that “political violence and vandalism are never acceptable.”

In a post on X, Kelly shared that local law enforcement officials and U.S. Capitol Police had launched an investigation into the incident. Kelly also shared that his staff members were safe and that they were “not in the office at the time of the crime.”

“Overnight, our new Hermitage District Office was vandalized,” Kelly wrote. “Local law enforcement, along with U.S. Capitol Police, are investigating the incident. Our staff members are safe and were not in the office at the time of the crime.”

“Let’s be clear,” Kelly added. “Political violence and vandalism are never acceptable.”

Photos shared by Kelly in his post showed the words, “GOP= racism, rape, child rape, cover-up,” “Mental illness is not a crime,” and “A** kisser liar” written in red on the door and windows of the office.

Kelly, who represents the 16th Congressional District in Pennsylvania, has held the seat since 2019.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Kelly and Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) recently introduced a resolution that would condemn political violence and would honor the victims of the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler.

The congressman, who was born in Pittsburgh and raised in Butler, went on to attend the University of Notre Dame. After graduating from college, Kelly went on to “work at Kelly Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc.,” in Butler, according to his website.