Kentucky GOP Senate Candidate Nate Morris Declares Amnesty for Illegals Is ‘Treason’

Kentucky businessman and Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris has summed up in just one word what amnesty for illegals in America represents: treason.

Morris, 44, made his call during an interview on Fox & Friends Weekend edition.

Asked for his priorities besides replacing “the McConnell establishment in Kentucky” the Morris Industries CEO was reminded of his pledge to deport “every single illegal immigrant in America.” He said he stands by that:

Our country has been in a crisis because of the border and thank goodness for President Trump who has sealed our border. And the next step we have to take is … we have to have this moratorium we have to deport every single one of Joe Biden’s 20 million illegals that have invaded our country and we can have no new immigration until they all go back. We are full. We are absolutely full […] and the amnesty that is being pushed now by Republicans and Democrats is treasonous … amnesty is treason .. and we have to remember if we don’t have a border, we don’t have a country, and it is America that is at stake, but it is also Western Civilization. If America goes, the hope of the world is gone.

Morris announced his Senate run last month, saying he is running to end the “reign of Mitch McConnell” and block McConnell’s “puppets” from entering the United States Senate, as Breitbart News reported.

In the launch video, he framed his bid for the Senate as part of a greater populist movement to oust the establishment politicians and “clean up” Washington, DC.

“It’s garbage day in Kentucky — and thanks to Mitch McConnell, things have gotten dirty. The Bluegrass State is sick and tired of cleaning up career politicians’ messes,” Morris, a garbage businessman, said in the ad.

“I’m Nate Morris, a Trump, America First conservative — and I’m here to take out the trash.”