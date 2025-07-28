Maryland Democrats Stage Sit-In After Denied Entry of Baltimore ICE Facility

A group of Maryland Democrats staged a sit-in at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Baltimore on Monday after they were denied entry to conduct oversight of the facility.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, along with Reps. Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, Kweisi Mfume, and Johnny Olszewski Jr. were seen sitting on the floor outside of a door with a sign that read, “ERO Baltimore Office,” after they were “prevented from conducting an oversight visit” at the George H. Fallon Federal Building, according to WMAR2 News.

The lawmakers issued a statement that they were trying to conduct oversight of the facility “to ensure ICE is treating detainees humanely and operating within the bounds of federal law,” according to the outlet.

“I joined Team Maryland in conducting oversight on the ICE facility in Baltimore,” Alsobrooks wrote in a post on X. “We were denied entry. The fear we are all feeling will pass, but the shame that our country will carry as a result of this conduct, will last generations.”

Per the outlet, under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024, “Members of Congress are legally allowed to access federal holding facilities” and do not need prior notice:

Members of Congress are legally allowed to access federal holding facilities under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024. The act stipulates members of Congress cannot be prevented from entering any Department of Homeland Security facility, used to detain those captured by ICE, for oversight purposes. According to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, prior notice is not required for members of Congress to enter these facilities.

“My Maryland delegation colleagues and I were just denied access to an ICE facility in Baltimore — despite our clear legal right to conduct oversight,” Elfreth wrote in a post on X, adding that “constituents are being snatched off the streets.”

Mfume explained during a press conference that while the Democrats had been allowed to enter the building, they “were denied a tour of the ICE detention facility.” Mfume explained that due to being denied entry, the lawmakers were standing outside, banging on the door and sitting “in front of the door,” CBS News reported.

“We were not allowed entry, so we had to stand outside, bang on the door, and ultimately sit in front of the door,” Mfume said. “Finally, a director came out and explained to us that she had been given direction not to allow anyone, member of the House, Senate, or anyone, into the facility.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem posted photos on X of some of the illegal aliens being held at the Baltimore ICE facility. Some of the detainees had been arrested for crimes such as rape, conspiracy to commit murder, and the sexual abuse of a minor, among others.

“These are the monsters that @ChrisVanHollen is protecting over Americans victims,” Noem wrote in her post.

In a post on X, Van Hollen argued that the lawmakers “didn’t need to” request a visit but that they had.

“They’re required by LAW to let us conduct oversight,” Van Hollen added. “When I read the law to an ICE official, she said they’re no longer allowing ANY tours, regardless of notice.”

DHS responded to a post from Olszewski about the lawmakers being denied entry to the ICE detention center “despite following all legal requirements,” stating that “requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions.” DHS added that “a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority.”

“Congressman, if you need a photo op with the violent criminal illegal aliens you are protecting—schedule a TOUR,” DHS wrote. “As for visits to detention facilities, requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions—a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority. To protect the President’s Article II authority, any request to shorten that time must be approved by the Secretary.”

As Breitbart News reported, Van Hollen has previously garnered attention after he flew to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was deported by the Trump administration after being accused of being an MS-13 gang member and human smuggler.

While El Salvador initially refused to allow Van Hollen to meet with Abrego Garcia, days later Van Hollen was photographed meeting with Abrego Garcia while having what appeared to be margaritas. Van Hollen denied drinking margaritas with Abrego Garcia.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has also previously advocated for Abrego Garcia to be “brought back home to Maryland,” while Ivey also attempted to visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.