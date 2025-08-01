Muhammad once again claimed the top spot as the most popular boys’ name in England and Wales, according to newly released government data, while the name “Yahya” made the fastest climb of any name in 2024—prompting broader questions about cultural identity and societal shifts in modern Britain.

On July 31, 2025, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its 2024 baby name rankings, confirming that 5,721 boys were named Muhammad—reflecting a 20% increase over the previous year. This marks the second consecutive year Muhammad topped the list and the fifth year it ranked in the top ten. When including close variants—Mohammed (1,760 boys, ranked 21st) and Mohammad (986 boys, ranked 53rd)—the total number of newborn boys bearing a variation of the name surpasses 8,400.

Muhammad led naming charts in five out of nine English regions, including London, the West Midlands, and the North West, but it ranked 57th in Wales.

Meanwhile, the name “Yahya” surged 33 places to break into the top 100 boys’ names in the UK for the first time, landing at 93rd overall. A total of 583 boys were named Yahya in 2024—making it the fastest-rising male name on the annual list.

The dramatic ascent triggered commentary across British media. The Telegraph published an article titled, “Why are so many British babies being given the same name as a murderous Hamas terrorist?” It highlighted that Yahya was “by far the fastest riser” and questioned whether the trend reflected coincidence—or something more concerning—given Britain’s fraught political climate following Hamas’s October 7 massacre.

Much of the focus centered on the name’s association with Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas terror chief widely regarded as the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre—the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, during which over 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 kidnapped. Sinwar, killed by Israeli forces in October 2024, rose to power following his 2011 release from Israeli prison, where he served five life sentences for multiple murders. In 2017, he succeeded Ismail Haniyeh as Hamas’s leader in Gaza.

Hamas remains a designated terrorist organization under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000, rendering any support or promotion of the group or its leaders illegal.

On social media, backlash was swift. Author Aviva Klompas argued on X: “Yahya Sinwar orchestrated the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. Now Yahya is becoming one of the most popular baby names in the UK.”

Douglas Murray questioned: “Of course Muhammad remains the most popular boy’s name in the UK. But why might ‘Yahya’ have entered the top names for newborn Brits in the past year?”

Political commentator Drew Pavlou added: “This means 583 ‘British’ families named their son after a terrorist – the former Hamas leader and October 7th mastermind, Yahya Sinwar.”

Angela Van Der Pluym remarked: “This is like the name ‘Adolf’ gaining popularity in Britain in the 1940s. Absolute catastrophe for migrant assimilation and integration.”

Despite such criticism, others noted that Yahya, the Arabic equivalent of John, is rooted deeply in Islamic tradition and revered as the name of a prophet. Many Muslim parents may be choosing the name for spiritual or familial reasons unrelated to contemporary political figures.

Nevertheless, the sharp rise has sparked a vigorous debate over British values, integration, and evolving national identity.