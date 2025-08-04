Exclusive: Democrats Plan to Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars to Fund Hundreds of Content Creators

Democrats are planning to spend tens of millions of dollars to spin narratives on social media as part of a $110.5 million fundraising effort, according to images of slides from a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) donor event obtained by Breitbart News.

Under a heading “Urgent Off-Year Funding Needs” on one slide, it states the DCCC looks to raise $10 million for social media and content creation, $20 million for “Accountability work,” $15 million for “Voter Registration,” $5 million for “Recruitment” and “Primary Engagement,” and $2 million for “Research” and a “Rapid Response Infrastructure.”

One goal is to enlist at least 667 content creators, with the aim of reaching 83 million Americans and drawing 6.6 million engagements, per another slide that focuses on content creation. The program aims to engage at least 167 “Non-Political Creators” and 8 “Vetted Creators for ads in every target state.”

There will be what the DCCC calls a “Social Media Bootcamp” that runs for four weeks. The boot camp, which seems to be for content creators, will focus on “Customized social media evaluation,” “Platform-specific optimization strategies,” “Realtime insights on trending content and engagement Strategies,” and “Daily + rapid response content.”

The pro-Democrat ZINC Collective Super PAC is listed on the slide, implying its involvement with the boot camp. ZINC Collective lists Robby Mook, the campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 Democrat presidential campaign, as one of four key advisers, along with former senior adviser to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Mike Smith.

The effort comes as Republicans have dominated the social media sphere over Democrats. For example, in June alone, the @TeamTrump, led by Alex Bruesewitz and his firm X Strategies, amassed 200 million more views on Instagram and TikTok than the official Democratic Party accounts on both platforms, according to data reviewed by Breitbart News at the time.

Bruesewitz tells Breitbart News it is comical that Democrats are now spending big to try to compete with him and the GOP’s powerhouse social media presence.

“It’s hilarious and pathetic that Democrats are begging their donors for tens of millions of dollars to try to compete with our online presence, which we maintain on a shoestring budget,” he said in a statement. “We don’t pay creators to back President Trump—his leadership naturally inspires widespread, authentic support.”

A slide titled “5 Reasons to be Optimistic” could offer a glimpse into some of the narratives and branding content creators could spin on social media sites like TikTok and others. The first reason listed is “The Big Ugly Bill,” a way of attacking Trump’s legacy legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which fulfills campaign promises Americans voted for in his mandate election victory last November.

Another reason listed, without any evidence on the slide at least, claims that “Democrats have an enthusiasm advantage and a generic ballot advantage,” though polling begs to differ on the enthusiasm front. The Democrat Party has a low 33.9 percent favorability rating, according to YouGov’s figures from July 27. On the other hand, nearly 62 percent find them unfavorable.

Meanwhile, the GOP drew a 40.1 percent favorability rating in the most recent running YouGov poll. But Democrats do have a slight 2.9 percent advantage over Republicans in the generic Congressional ballot for 2026 in the RealClearPolling Average.

Two more reasons “to be optimistic” claim the “DCCC is recruiting the right candidates to win swing districts,” and “Democratic leaders we have invested in since 2018 are well positioned to win.”

Breitbart News reached out to the DCCC for comment on this article but did not immediately receive a response.