Nolte — Media Fail: 69% Want Russiagate Conspirators Held Accountable

Despite the best efforts of the Russiagate co-conspirators in the regime media, voters are paying attention to the investigation and want accountability.

Over the past few weeks, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and FBI Director Kash Patel have revealed one bombshell document after another backing up what anyone with half a brain already knew a decade ago: Donald Trump was framed as a Russian spy by Hillary Clinton, Barry Obama, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan, and disgraced former DNI Director James Clapper — among others.

Hillary paid to have now-debunked intelligence manufactured in the form of the infamous dossier that framed Trump as a Russian spy. Her motive was to distract from her real scandal: an unsecured email server in her bathroom filled with classified documents.

Everyone knew the dossier was fake. Everyone. Nevertheless, Obama, Comey, Clapper, and Brennan still used it to wiretap (yes, wiretap) the Trump campaign. After Trump won the election, the fake dossier was used — with the help of a complicit media that knew the dossier was fake — to execute a literal coup, the ousting of Trump from the presidency. After that failed, the manufactured scandal was used to undermine his presidency.

Bottom line: Democrats, the regime media, and their Deep State confederates committed perjury and violated numerous laws to rape our democracy, directly attacking you and me — the American people who voted for Trump.

Personally, I won’t get all that excited about these revelations unless or until there are actual indictments. Is this more talk radio/Fox News fodder, or is the Trump administration heart-attack-serious about accountability? Real accountability. Legal accountability. I don’t want memes of Obama getting arrested. If the evidence is there and a grand jury agrees, I want Obama arrested-arrested, along with the rest of them.

Now we get to the great news…

The corporate media cover-up of these damning Russiagate revelations is not working. The public is paying close attention, and the public wants accountability.

When Rasmussen Reports asked 1,172 likely voters — despite an almost total legacy media blackout — if they are following “recent news about investigations of national security during the Obama administration,” sixty-five percent said they are watching “very” (32 percent) or “somewhat” (33 percent) closely. That can only mean they are consuming alternative news outlets.

Those paying attention include 52 percent of black voters, 75 percent of Hispanics, and 56 percent of Democrats.

When asked “how likely is it that Obama administration officials committed serious crimes in manipulating intelligence… to promote a false narrative about Russia and Donald Trump,” a majority of 54 percent said it was “very” (37 percent) or “somewhat” (17 percent) likely. Only 41 percent disagreed.

In agreement that crimes were likely committed are 51 percent of black voters, 66 percent of Hispanics, and 32 percent of Democrats.

When asked if they if disagreed or agreed that “It is critical for the survival of our country that people who perpetrate such crimes are held accountable,” 69 percent said they “strongly” (48 percent) or “somewhat” (21 percent) agree.

That includes 65 percent of black voters, 74 percent of Hispanics, and 59 percent of Democrats.

The regime media counterattack against the truth is this…

To protect Democrats and their own role as willing co-conspirators, the media are alternately ignoring these revelations and laughing at them. The hope is to turn these credible allegations into a national joke — There goes crazy Trump again!

If that doesn’t work…

The media will then look to stir up fear, division, and violence, especially if indictments are handed down. Although it is obvious now that a majority of the public understands what happened and wants accountability where warranted, the media will pretend a majority are outraged at Trump’s “authoritarianism” and then blame him for the orchestrated riots sure to follow. If you think Barry Obama is gonna get handcuffed without burning down a few cities, you don’t know Barry Obama.

After Russiagate failed, these same Democrats and their media co-conspirators sought to bankrupt Trump, ruin his family, put him in prison for life, and then assassinate him. So my guess is that Team Trump is not intimidated by any of this and has the moral courage to follow the law wherever it leads — and I sure hope it leads to criminal charges.

This must never happen again.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.