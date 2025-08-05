The Department of Justice (DoJ) has reportedly opened a federal grand jury investigation into several former Obama administration officials for allegedly conspiring to push the false Trump-Russia collusion story during the 2016 election campaign.

The investigation opens possible criminal charges for several of the former president’s cabinet members, including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, per the New York Post.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard alleged in July that files and records showed former President Barack Obama colluded with intelligence services to undermine the election of Donald Trump by falsely linking him to Russia.

“There was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of government,” Gabbard said.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the president from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” she added.

Gabbard further accused the Obama administration of an “egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution” that “threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic.” She further asserted that the former president and his national security cabinet members “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork” for falsifying claims that Russia influenced the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

According to the New York Post, the investigation could face “significant hurdles due to statutes of limitation for certain offenses.”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also said that Congress may subpoena former President Barack Obama for allegedly colluding with America’s intelligence agencies to tie President Donald Trump to Russia during the 2016 election.

“I think we have a responsibility to follow the truth, where it leads,” Johnson told reporter David Brody last month. “To do effectively the opposite of what that other team did — they were engaged in a partisan political plot to take down their foe in the other party. We need to be about the rule of law and bring an order to the chaos and searching out the truth because the American people are owed those answers.”

