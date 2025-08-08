Sen. Rick Scott Introduces PROTECT the Grid Act to Investigate Foreign Control of Smart Appliances

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has introduced legislation directing the Department of Commerce to assess national security risks posed by high-wattage internet-connected devices and applications operated by companies under the control of foreign adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party.

On Friday Scott announced the introduction of the Preventing Remote Operations by Threatening Entities on Critical Technology for the Grid (PROTECT the Grid) Act, a bill aimed at investigating potential vulnerabilities in the U.S. electric grid from certain internet-connected appliances and devices linked to foreign adversaries.

The legislation directs the Department of Commerce, in coordination with other federal officials, to submit a report to Congress within 270 days assessing the risks posed by high-wattage Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and associated applications controlled by foreign entities. Such devices include smart ovens, laundry machines, electric vehicle chargers, water heaters, and air conditioners with the capacity to consume or control more than 500 watts of power.

According to the bill, applications developed by companies operating under the jurisdiction or influence of foreign adversaries could be used to manipulate power demand on a large scale, potentially destabilizing the U.S. electric grid. The legislation cites research from Princeton University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of California, Santa Cruz, warning of “MaDIoT” attacks, which could use coordinated demand manipulation through IoT devices to potentially trigger blackouts or cause grid damage.

The measure also codifies Executive Order 13873, signed in 2019, which authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to restrict or ban the use of technology or services from foreign companies deemed a threat to national security.

Scott said in a statement that the bill seeks to “secure our grid” and “stop a foreign dictatorship from holding American citizens hostage through their own appliances.”

The Coalition for a Prosperous America has endorsed the bill. Its president, Jon Toomey, stated that the legislation is “a critical step toward ensuring Americans know who controls the technology in their homes — and who may be accessing their data.”

The PROTECT the Grid Act follows a series of Scott’s legislative efforts addressing Chinese influence and foreign adversary activities, including measures targeting intelligence gathering, market exploitation, and technology security.