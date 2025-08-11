Bernie Sanders Admits He’s Getting Too Old to Run for President in 2028

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was asked on Sunday whether he is considering running for president again in 2028, but pointed to the fact he will soon turn 84 years old.

During an interview with CNN, Sanders was asked “Is there another presidential run in you?” to which he replied, “Let’s not worry about that,” according to Fox News.

He then said he will be 84 in September and he felt “that speaks for itself.” Sanders said he wants to see “the most progressive candidate that we can have” but what he thought was more important than him running for the White House was to rally the grassroots of America.

He said the job of progressives is to change the fact that people voted for President Donald Trump. “Our job is to educate and organize, and give working class people an agenda which understands that in the richest country in the history of the world, we can in fact provide a decent standard of living.”

Breitbart News reported in 2020 that Sanders, a socialist, is a millionaire who admitted he owned three homes. In May, he defended spending large sums of money on private jets for his political travels, including during The Fighting Oligarchy Tour.

“You run a campaign and do you three or four or five rallies in a week, the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people, you think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United waiting while 30,000 people are waiting? That’s the only way you can get around. No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past, we’re going to do it in the future,” he said:

More recently, Sanders claimed President Donald Trump was “moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism,” and he has also endorsed fellow Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s candidacy for New York City mayor, per Breitbart News.