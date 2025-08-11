Gavin Newsom Demands Trump ‘Stand Down’ Redistricting Efforts, Threatens Retaliation

Governor Gavin Newsom (CA-D) on Monday posted a letter to President Donald Trump on X stating his plans to redraw California’s congressional districts if states under Republican leadership move forward with what he called “hyper-partisan gerrymanders” ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In his letter, Newsom urged Trump to call on governors in red states to halt redistricting efforts he described as unprecedented and aimed at influencing the upcoming elections. “If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” Newsom wrote. “If the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same.”

Newsom emphasized that California’s current maps were drawn by an independent citizens’ commission, a process in place for nearly two decades, but said the state “cannot stand idly by” if other states change their maps mid-decade. He added that his proposed action would be contingent on whether Texas and other Republican-led states follow through with their redistricting plans.

The statement comes amid ongoing political disputes over redistricting nationwide. Texas lawmakers are pursuing new congressional maps following a directive from the U.S. Department of Justice contending that current maps violate civil rights laws.

Newsom’s threat to redraw California’s map follows weeks of debate in the state legislature over whether to hold a special election to amend the state constitution and allow lawmakers to replace the commission’s maps. State officials estimate such an election could cost more than $200 million, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Republican lawmakers and some Democrats have criticized Newsom’s proposal. Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) has called the move a “uniquely corrupt” attempt to reduce Republican representation in Congress, and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (CA-R) has also voiced opposition, citing his role in creating the independent commission through voter-approved initiatives in 2008 and 2010.

Newsom has explained his goal is to ensure California’s representation in Congress is not diminished if other states change their district lines before the next census. “American democracy will be better for it,” he wrote in the letter, if all states agree to stop mid-decade redistricting efforts.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has endorsed Newsom’s willingness to alter California’s commission process if Texas proceeds. Pelosi agreed with Newsom’s characterization that the 2026 midterms are being “rigged” and noted the state “can win [seats] in the election or… ensure them in the change in the commission.”

Meanwhile, some members of the Democrat Party, such as Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas), have warned against abandoning the commission, arguing that doing so would “betray the party platform” and set a damaging precedent.