GOP Rep. Kiley: Gov. Newsom’s ‘Hyper-Partisan’ Attempt to Redistrict ‘Uniquely Corrupt’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) efforts at redistricting California in response to Texas were “uniquely Corrupt.”

Kiley said, “What Gavin Newsom has envisioned is just sort of uniquely corrupt and that he is trying to abolish our independent redistricting commission. It was put in place by voters, to transfer their authority to himself and the super majority legislature to toss out the independent, nonpartisan map they came up with, and to oppose a hyper partizan map that is aiming to reduce California’s, Republican representation in Congress from nine seats out of 52 to 3 seats out of 52, three seats out of 52 even though we get over 40% of the vote in statewide elections. So we absolutely need to stop that from happening. And it’s not a good thing for the country. I believe now that you have, many more states are talking about throwing out their district lines in the middle of the decade. It’s not a healthy thing for voters, for representatives. It’s not good for Democrats or Republicans, I don’t think, and it’s certainly not good for the country.”

He added, “It’s incredibly disruptive. And if you talk to actually the Republicans from California, of course, you don’t like what Newsom is doing, but if you talk to the Republican members of Congress from Texas, they don’t like what’s going on there, either.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN