WASHINGTON–U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro said Monday at President Donald Trump’s press conference announcing the federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department that “young thugs” are committing “too much violent crime” in the nation’s capital.

Pirro took the podium to speak about the lawlessness and steps that need to be taken to get a handle on crime in Washington.

“I’m not going to stand here and go over and over the cases, but what I can tell you is this: I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the hell out of you or anyone else,” Pirro said. “They don’t care where they are.”

“They can be in Dupont Circle, but they know that we can’t touch them. Why? Because the laws are weak. I can’t touch you if you’re 14, 15, 16, 17 years old and you have a gun, ” she said. “I convict someone of shooting another person with an illegal gun on a public bus in the chest, intent to kill–I convict him, and you know what the judge gives him? Probation. Says, ‘You should go to college.'”

Pirro called out the D.C. City Council and soft-on-crime laws that foster a pro-crime environment.

“We need to go after the D.C. Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of no cash bail. We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens,” she said, “and it starts today, but it’s not going to end today, because the President is going to do everything we need to do to make sure that these emboldened criminals understand: We see you, we’re watching you, and we’re going to change the law to catch you.”

“And my final note is this: These kids understand that the jurisdiction is through the state attorney general, Brian Schwalb. I did a poster of the young man from DOGE who was beaten bloody, with a severe concussion, a broken nose,” she said. “And then I did a poster of what happens to those kids, because I can’t arrest them. I can’t prosecute them. They go to family court, and they get to do yoga and arts and crafts. Enough. It changes today.”