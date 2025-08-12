Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct call to revolution on Tuesday, urging the Iranian people to “take to the streets” and “protest tyranny” while promising Israeli water technology expertise to solve Iran’s devastating crisis once they overthrow the regime, stating “do not let these fanatic mullahs ruin your lives for a minute longer” and “now is the time to fight for freedom.”

Speaking from Jerusalem in a message that bypassed Iran’s oppressive media apparatus, Netanyahu opened with a greeting “to the proud people of Iran” before delivering a scathing assessment: “Your leaders forced the 12 Day War on us, and they lost miserably. They lie through their teeth, but on rare occasions, they tell the truth.”

He quoted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s own admission of the country’s dire straits: “We have problems with water, electricity, money and inflation — where don’t we have a problem? There won’t be any water in the dams by September or October.”

“He’s right. Everything is collapsing,” Netanyahu said, pointing to the regime’s inability to provide basic necessities even as summer temperatures soar. “In this brutal summer heat, you don’t even have clean, cold water to give your children. Such hypocrisy. Such disdain for the Iranian people. To live like this is not fair to you. It’s not fair to your children.”

The Israeli leader contrasted this misery with what he characterized as the regime’s priorities — funding terror proxies instead of infrastructure. “The tyrants of Tehran preferred sending hundreds of billions of dollars not to you, to Hamas, Hezbollah to the Houthis — instead of funding your hospitals, your schools and your roads,” he said.

Netanyahu’s message contained a concrete offer that highlighted Israel’s technological prowess. As the world’s leading water recycler — processing 90 percent of wastewater and leading in desalination technology — Israel stands ready to transform Iran’s water situation. The prime minister revealed he had opened a Farsi-language Telegram channel nearly a decade ago to teach water management techniques to Iranians, attracting 100,000 followers “almost instantly.”

“The thirst for water in Iran is only matched by the thirst for freedom,” Netanyahu observed, painting vivid pictures of what Israeli assistance could accomplish. He invited Iranians to imagine water skiing again at the Karaj Dam, walking alongside the now-dried Farahzad river, and seeing “the parched trees in Niavaran and Darband getting as much plentiful water as the trees in IRGC strongholds.”

“Well, all of this is not a dream. This can be your reality. But instead of making this a reality, your dictators impose tyranny and poverty upon you — just as they impose war on us,” he said.

The Israeli leader didn’t shy away from calling out the regime’s human rights record, holding up books by Iranian dissidents that can only be published outside their homeland. “For 46 years, you have been denied the most basic human rights. The right to express yourselves freely. To write, speak and sing whatever you please,” he said.

Netanyahu’s message took direct aim at Iran’s leadership class, invoking the nation’s proud heritage. “You, the descendants of Cyrus the Great, deserve much more. You don’t deserve leaders who flee the country while you suffer alone during a difficult war,” he said, apparently referencing officials who have relocated family members and assets abroad while ordinary Iranians bear the costs of the regime’s policies.

The call to revolution was unmistakable and urgent. “It doesn’t have to be this way. I urge you to be bold and brave — to dare to dream. Take risks for freedom. For your futures. For your families. It’s worth it!” Netanyahu declared. “Take to the streets. Demand justice. Demand accountability. Protest tyranny. Build a better future for your families and for all Iranians. Do not let these fanatic mullahs ruin your lives for a minute longer.”

The Israeli leader offered explicit backing for Iranian uprising, saying, “And know this: You are not alone. I stand with you. Israel stands with you. The entire free world stands with you. The tyrants of Tehran — so cruel, so callous, and so cowardly — They won’t last long. You know that. History will record that. Soon, your country will be free. Water will be plentiful. Your economy will recover and thrive. Your children will be joyous and carefree again.”

Drawing on Zionist founder Theodor Herzl’s famous words about the Jewish state — “If you will it, it is no dream” — Netanyahu adapted the phrase for Iranian liberation. “If you will it, a free Iran is no dream. Now is the time for action. Now is the time to fight for freedom.”