Former Attorney General Bill Barr said President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the Washington, DC, police is “right on the money.”

Barr shared his support for the president’s plan during an appearance on Fox News.

“And I think the president’s right on the money, and I think Judge [Jeanine] Pirro laid out the case very well, and I’m glad she’s there because she has the right idea of what needs to be done in this town,” Barr said.

“As far as crime is concerned, the crime levels are much too high. If it was a state, it would have the highest murder rate in the country. It competes to be the crime capital of the country — not the capital of this great republic — among St. Louis and Memphis and Chicago in terms of the violence,” he continued. “That’s not good enough. This place belongs to the American people. It’s a symbol of our country, and we have to keep it safe.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, President Trump ordered federal law enforcement officers to patrol the streets of Washington, DC, for the next seven days to crack down on violent crime. The federal presence will be led by the U.S. Park Police and will reportedly “include officers and agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF, divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies,” per the Hill.

“The order came after a March executive order establishing the Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, ‘To ensure effective federal participation’ in the enforcement of immigration laws and redirecting resources to apprehend and deport migrants in Washington, as well as monitoring its sanctuary city status to comply with federal immigration laws,” noted the outlet. The federal presence will be in marked units. On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the president’s order “unsettling and unprecedented.” “And while this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that — given some of the rhetoric of the past — that we’re totally surprised,” she said, adding that she will be “making sure that we have the judges that we need, including making sure that all federal parks are supported, not just with law enforcement, but with other clean and safe activities, and including making sure that our economy is supported by rational federal actions as it relates to the federal workforce.” The D.C. police union publicly backed the president’s order. “We stand with the President in recognizing that Washington, DC, cannot continue on this trajectory. Crime is out of control, and our officers are stretched beyond their limits,” said Gregg Pemberton, the chairman of the union, according to a statement shared by WUSA’s Spencer Allen.

