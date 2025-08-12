More than 100,000 Americans Apply to Join ICE, Help Deport Illegal Aliens

More than 100,000 Americans have applied to join the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in helping locate, arrest, and deport illegal aliens from the United States, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say.

On Tuesday, DHS officials said ICE had received over 100,000 applications to join the agency following a huge recruitment effort by President Donald Trump’s administration, which includes an ad campaign and a $50,000 signing bonus.

“Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement:

This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland. JOIN.ICE.GOV.

In addition to the signing bonus, new ICE recruits will be offered student loan repayment and forgiveness options, a 25 percent Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents, premium overtime payments for ERO deportation officers, and enhanced retirement benefits, among other incentives.

The recruitment effort is mainly thanks to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill also included more than $46 billion for new border wall construction, $45 billion for ICE detention space, $10 billion to reimburse states who covered border security costs under former President Joe Biden, and $3.5 billion for the Department of Justice to issue grants to local governments who help locate and arrest illegal aliens, among other funding measures.

