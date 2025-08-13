Biden Judge Orders Trump Admin to Reinstate Suspended Grants to UCLA

A judge ordered the Trump administration on Tuesday to reinstate part of the federal grant funding that it recently suspended to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) due to civil rights violations and antisemitism concerns.

Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco ruled that the administration violated a June preliminary injunction in which she ordered the National Science Foundation (NSF) to reinstate dozens of terminated grants to the University of California (UC), Reuters reported. Lin wrote that while that order had blocked the administration from canceling other grants in the UC system, which UCLA is a part of, the administration has continued suspending more grants.

“NSF claims that it could simply turn around the day after the Preliminary Injunction issued, and halt funding on every grant that had been ordered reinstated, so long as that action was labeled as a ‘suspension’ rather than a ‘termination.’ This is not a reasonable interpretation of the scope of the Preliminary Injunction,” Lin wrote.

“NSF’s actions violate the Preliminary Injunction,” she added.

UCLA said last week that the federal government had frozen $584 million in funding, according to the report.

“The University of California said last week it was reviewing a settlement offer by the Trump administration for UCLA in which the university will pay $1 billion. It said such a large payment would ‘devastate’ the institution,” according to the report.

“Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year. Last month, UCLA agreed to pay over $6 million to settle a lawsuit alleging antisemitism. It was also sued this year over a 2024 violent mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters,” Reuters said.

The Trump administration has reached settlements with several other universities. Columbia University agreed to pay over $220 million, and Brown University agreed to pay $50 million over ten years. The administration is in ongoing talks with Harvard.