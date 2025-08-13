Nolte: Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race by 19 Points

Polling of the upcoming race for New York City’s next mayor shows communist and antisemite Zohran Mamdani leading by 19 points.

A Siena College poll taken between August 4-7 of New York City voters gives 44 percent support to Mamdani, while 25 percent support second-place Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York State. Only 12 percent support Republican Curtis Silwa, while the current Democrat mayor, Eric Adams, who’s running as an Independent, sits in last place with just seven percent support.

This is a small sample of New York City voters. Siena polled 813 residents of New York State on a number of statewide issues. The mayoral race poll surveyed only those who live in New York City, which worked out to be 39 percent of those 813. Don’t ask me to do the math. I went to public schools.

Nevertheless, this poll is in line with the most recent polls out of New York that basically show Mamdani coasting to victory.

You can argue that more than 50 percent of voters want someone other than Mamdani, which is true, but more than 70 percent and 80 percent of voters want someone other than his competitors.

Andrew Cuomo is damaged goods. He wasn’t only a terrible governor, he was chased out of office by sex scandals. The guy who was seen as the likely next president in 2020 as he made the legacy media swoon with his COVID briefings, has fallen about as far as a man can fall.

No one appears happy with Eric Adams’ turn as mayor.

Curtis Silwa is a Republican in a city populated by the kind of far-leftists who would vote for a communist like Mamdani.

Bottom line: when you are in a four or five-way race and sitting at 35 percent or higher, that’s the sweet spot, and Mamdani is edging into 40-45 percent.

Personally, I’m thrilled Mamdani will be New York City’s next mayor. Everyone deserves to get what they vote for, and if New York wants a spoiled rich kid cosplaying as Che Guevara, this will be an absolute delight to witness.

More Normal People will flee the city, and those who remain get to live with the consequences of voting for the most failed ideology in human history.

Democrat politicians stay in office mainly because so many Democrat voters, despite all the failures piling up around them, refuse to admit their ideology is a failure. That this prideful and self-destructive stubbornness remains in place, even as one great city after another implodes, is really something.

Trump has proven that Republicans are willing to change their minds about things like tariffs, foreign interventions, etc. Democrats would rather ride their sinking ship to the bottom of the ocean than admit it’s sinking by changing captains.

At least the spectacle of all this urban blight is entertaining to those of us who aren’t stupid.

Mamdani is about to become the face of the Democrat Party. Tee hee.

