Journalist Mike Cernovich on Wednesday named Breitbart News as an original part of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement that resulted in Donald Trump becoming president of the United States.

Cernovich made his comments in a social media post, naming numerous leaders in the movement:

OG MAGA was Gamergate (where it all began), Sargon Sargon of Akkad, PJW, Stefan Molneux, Peter Thiel’s lawsuit against Gawker (showing you can just fight back and do things), it was Milo, Allum Bokhari, Alex Marlow, Breitbart, Don Jr, Bannon, Roger Stone (they hate each other now), the Mercer money, Sheldon Adelson, the Meme War veterans and shitposters and THE PEOPLE OF TWITTER WHO BOOSTED EVERYTHING AND MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR SICK HILLARY TO HIDE, Alex Jones and Owen and InfoWars crew, Jack Posobiec and Scott Adams although Scott wasn’t fully endorsing Trump. Zdenek Gazda and the Hillary van video. General Flynn. Jim Hoft and the Gateway Pundit. Cassandra Fairbanks. 2025 is totally different. This isn’t a knock on anyone who was or wasn’t there or where people are now. Times change. But if you want to know the truth, there it is.

Social media users were quick to respond to his message, and some added names to the list.

Conservative activist Robbie Starbuck said, “Me and Scott Baio too. We both had our careers and companies destroyed over supporting Trump.”

“This history is why I’ll never be convinced Trump owns MAGA. It might appear so from the outside, and Trump might believe it because he have [sic] it a name; but, MAGA preceded and will outlive Trump’s political career,” another person said, while someone else replied, “It’s not about the personalities. It’s about the mission.”

In March, Breitbart News honored the 13th anniversary of founder Andrew Breitbart’s passing, noting that he “always knew that culture was the single most significant factor that effected political change.”

“Nobody understood the media/political landscape better than Andrew, and nobody knew how to take on the left and expose hypocrisy more effectively,” the outlet stated.

Years after Andrew Breitbart’s death and months into President Donald Trump’s second term as the MAGA movement continues, Trump’s cabinet has been delivering win after win for the American people, Breitbart News reported on July 8.

In addition, Trump recently suggested that Vice President JD Vance might be the “heir apparent” to lead the MAGA movement in the future, per Breitbart News.