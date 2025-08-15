Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) is blasting President Donald Trump’s fight against rampant crime in Washington, DC, even though she was assaulted in the nation’s capital in 2023.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Craig shared a screenshot of an Associated Press (AP) article that called Trump’s efforts to curb crime a “takeover” and said, “President Trump’s actions are totally unjustified and a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

“If the President were serious about making DC safer,” she wrote, “he would tell the Republican majority to reinstate the full funding that Speaker Mike Johnson and Congressional Republicans rescinded earlier this year – including funding for local police who protect and serve every day.”

But Craig’s apparent flip-flop on the matter did not escape social media users who responded to her post, one person writing, “Great, so you want many others to be attacked just like you were?”

“How elitists if [sic] you. I bet poor people who are most affected by crime support it,” another user replied, while someone else wrote, “Surprised this response is coming from a victim of crime. Why don’t you want DC residents and visitors safe?”

Craig’s comments are in response to Trump announcing on Monday he was “officially invoking section 740 of the district of Columbia Home Rule Act” and also “placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.” The president also activated the National Guard to help with the crime issue that has been hurting residents, according to Breitbart News.

Craig was assaulted in February 2023 inside her D.C. apartment building. She said at the time the attack on her was the 13th such incident and the only reason the suspect was held in custody was because she is a member of Congress.

She continued:

What do I want to see happen? I want Americans, and especially women, to feel safe in their communities. And to me, that means we have got to focus our effort on public safety, making sure the people who shouldn’t be released aren’t. But, at the same time, I sit here and I think to myself, how did this happen twelve times in America with addiction, with homelessness, with mental health issues and this individual served ten days, 30 days? That’s no time to be able to get the help that this individual needs either. So, if I can stop there from being a 14th or a 15th or a 20th assault, I’m going to do that. But at the same time, it really does emphasize the intersection of all of these issues we’re facing as a country.

The man accused of assaulting Craig was identified as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He was sentenced to 27 months behind bars after following Craig into the elevator at her apartment complex, grabbing her neck, and punching her in the face, NBC News reported on November 16, 2023.

It is interesting to note Breitbart News reported in 2022 that some of Craig’s top staffers were reportedly advocates for the leftist “defund the police” agenda.

Trump this week invited members of the media to ride along with police in the nation’s capital, because he said his administration intends to be “very open” about the federalization of the city’s police department, according to Breitbart News.