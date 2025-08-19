Jasmine Crockett Calls for Democrats to Expand SCOTUS or Lose Their Voting Rights

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is calling on fellow Democrats to “get bold,” urging them to make major changes if they get the majority in the midterms, including expanding the Supreme Court of the United States.

“If we are going to have some consistency in this country and not allow the pendulum to shift so hard from one side to the other, then once the Democrats get control, they going to have to do something,” she told a crowd in Martha’s Vineyard — a haven for the leftist elite.

“It can’t just — it can’t be good enough to say, ‘Well, we’re not causing more harm.’ We are going to have to do some good if these evil minions can get into position, right? And I’m talking about evil and unqualified,” she specified.

“The least we can do if people trust us is if we get in and do half as much to help people, right? So I am also asking that they get bold,” she said, including among the bold actions expanding the Supreme Court.

“They get bold on that Supreme Court, because it needs to be expanded. They get bold on some ethics around the Supreme Court. They get bold about this. I was about to say the Voting Rights and the filibuster. I’m sorry, but we don’t get no other rights if we don’t have voting rights,” she continued.

It remains unclear who, exactly, she is talking about who does not have voting rights.

This is far from the first time Crockett has used her position to tout extreme leftist ideas and radical action. Earlier this month, she claimed that Republicans were “trying to take us back to prior to the late former President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act into law.”

She has also recently claimed that President Donald Trump is a “wannabe Hitler” who has “a problem with people of color.” Additionally, she has referred to Trump as a “piece of shit,” also blaming Republicans in Congress as well as the Supreme Court of the United States for being “complicit.”