Democrat Darling Jasmine Crockett: ‘Donald Trump Is a Piece of Sh*t’

Democrat darling Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) went off on another rant and declared that President Trump is a “piece of shit” before proceeding to blame Republicans in Congress as well as the Supreme Court of the United States for being “complicit.”

“Donald Trump is a piece of shit, ok? We know that. Yes — yes, he is. He is,” Crockett said to cheers during a rant at a MoveOn event in Phoenix, Arizona.

However, Crockett said if this were a “functioning” democracy, Trump would not be able to get away with “this,” although it remains unclear what “this” is referring to.

“But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit, but most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit,” Crockett said before declaring that they must put guardrails on the Supreme Court due to this alleged complicity.

“And so I think one of the places that we have to start is we are absolutely — they are the, they are the highest court in the land, and they have no ethics guardrails,” she said.

“Now you go down to the lower courts and they do, how much sense does that make when we know that they’re taking money? We have the paper trail, and they refuse to put guardrails on themselves. So it’s time for us to do it for them,” she added.

This is far from the first time Crockett has made headlines for her tirades against Trump and Republicans. The Texas Democrat — who has referred to Trump as a “wannabe Hitler” and has asserted that violence is coming from MAGA — started shortly into Trump’s second term, kicking off with a cringeworthy video urging Americans to ignore Trump’s address to the nation back in early March.

Other controversies involving Crockett include her mocking Christian lawmakers who want to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by asserting they are “set on taking food from the hungry,” accusing the GOP of pursuing a “demonic” agenda, informing the American public that she is unsure if there will be elections in four years, referring to paralyzed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) as “Governor Hot Wheels,” and much more.