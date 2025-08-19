President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reaching tens of millions of Americans every week on social media thanks to its strategy of sidestepping the corporate media and taking the agency’s message directly to the public.

Engagement figures shared exclusively with Breitbart News show rapid growth in DHS’s social media since Trump took office in late January.

According to the figures, DHS’s social media has grown from 3.5 million weekly impressions in February to 46.1 million in July of this year. Agency officials told Breitbart News the growth is proof that a direct-to-Americans strategy, as the president has long done, is the most effective way to engage with the public.

In recent examples, the likes of ABC News, the Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News have published stories criticizing DHS’s social media posts. One such story from CNN accuses DHS of appealing to “white identity,” while another from the Washington Post complains that the art world is unhappy with its use of historic paintings to promote the agency’s brand.

“DHS is posting Americana paintings and migrant mug shots,” the Post headline reads. “The art world is not happy.”

Meanwhile, recent high-profile migrant crimes have gone unreported by the establishment media — including the deaths of high school sweethearts 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and 19-year-old Brady Heiling in Wisconsin, where an illegal alien is accused of killing the teens in a drunk driving crash.

The media have also largely ignored the case of 42-year-old Maria Pleitez and her 11-year-old daughter, Dayanara Cortes, in New Jersey, both of whom were killed in a head-on collision allegedly caused by an illegal alien with a history of traffic violations.

Similarly, the media did not dive into the case of 59-year-old Rickey Maddox, who was killed allegedly by an illegal alien drunk driver in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, this month.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.