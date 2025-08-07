An illegal alien is accused of killing 59-year-old Rickey Maddox in a suspected drunk driving crash in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana.

Roberto Romero-Hernandez, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Louisiana State Police and charged with vehicular homicide, drunk driving, careless operation, driving without a license, and driving with an expired license plate.

According to police, on August 3, Romero-Hernandez allegedly veered off Louisiana Highway 1 and crashed into Maddox, who was on the shoulder of the highway atop a lawnmower.

Maddox was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Romero-Hernandez, driving without a seatbelt, sustained no injuries from the crash.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Romero-Hernandez is an illegal alien got-away who crossed the southern border at an unknown time and location. ICE officials have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

“This criminal illegal alien’s reckless decision to drink and drive killed an innocent man,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

The senseless tragedy should have never happened because Romero-Hernandez should have never been in our country. Illegal aliens drinking and driving and killing American citizens happens far more often than the media wants you to know about. Just over the past two weeks, an illegal alien driving under the influence killed a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in New Jersey and two high school sweethearts in Wisconsin. Every death caused by an illegal alien is preventable. [Emphasis added]

Maddox, in an obituary posted online, is described as a “jack-of-all-trades” who was beloved by his community.

“His passion was being self-employed as a small engine mechanic, especially lawn mowers,” Maddox’s obituary reads. “He could fix and make anything work. He also worked in construction with his brother, Kevin. Whether he was working on small engines, tinkering, or collecting scrap iron, Slick was a fixture in the Poland community. He will definitely be missed by all who knew him.”

Romero-Hernandez remains in custody at the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.