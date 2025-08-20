More than a year after 22-year-old Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal alien in Athens, Georgia, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has drastically increased immigration enforcement across the Peach State, Breitbart News has learned.

From January 20 through July 31, ICE agents have arrested about 4,500 illegal aliens in Georgia — a 367-percent increase compared to the same period in 2021 under former President Joe Biden, when just 963 ICE arrests were made.

“Biden’s open border polices allowed Laken Riley’s killer to be in the country and gave him the opportunity to brutally murder the young Georgia nursing student,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said:

President Trump promised to put Americans first and remove violent criminals from our country and that’s exactly what we are doing. Thanks to his and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is once again empowered to remove the worst of the worst — including murderers, pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers, and terrorists. In Georgia alone, arrests of illegal aliens have increased by 367 percent. [Emphasis added]

Among the illegal aliens arrested in Georgia in the last six months are:

Jacob Aguillon-Martinez of Mexico, arrested for homicide-negligent manslaughter vehicle hit-and-run

Armando Garcia Ramos of Guatemala, convicted of attempted felony murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and driving without a license

Juan Carlos Mendoza-Gonzalez of Mexico, convicted of statutory rape and child molestation/aggravated child molestation

Robert Edward Matos-Madueno of Venezuela, arrested for child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment

Luis Alfredo Betancourth-Euceda of Honduras, convicted of two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16

Matilde Romero Sanchez of Mexico, arrested for incest and child molestation

Fernando Hernandez-Martinez of Mexico, convicted of two counts of child molestation

Eduardo Garcia-Gonzalez of Mexico, arrested for two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug-related objects

Osvaldo Rodriguez-Padilla of Mexico, convicted of importing 20.9 kilograms of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine

Flavio Delabra Rebollar of Mexico, convicted of distribution of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, multiple weapon offenses, and illegal entry

The number of illegal aliens living in Georgia has grown exponentially in recent years. As of last year, more than 750,000 illegal aliens were residing in the state.

