Nolte: How Voting’s Rigged So the Corrupt Media Can Report ‘No Evidence’ of Vote Fraud

If a system is rigged to allow for cheating without leaving behind evidence, it’s pretty easy for our corrupt media to publish deliberately misleading articles declaring there’s “no evidence” of, say, vote fraud.

And that’s the whole point.

This has been the oh-so predictable response from the regime media after President Trump announced his intent to outlaw mail-in ballots and voting machines not backed up with a paper trail.

Here’s the far-left New York Times making its absurd-on-its-face case against Trump’s push for voter integrity…

Voter fraud in the United States is extremely rare across all forms of voting. Countless studies on the topic have found cases of voter fraud to be well below a fraction of a percent. Across six swing states in 2020, there were about 475 potential cases of fraud out of 25.5 million votes cast, according to a study by The Associated Press.

Even Democrats don’t believe that. The very idea is ridiculous, especially in a country where several Democrat-run states have deliberately created voting systems that not only encourage vote fraud but ensure that vote fraud can occur without leaving a trace of evidence.

Let me count the ways…

OUTDATED VOTER ROLLS AND NO VOTER ID

Democrats refuse to update voter rolls. This means that people no longer eligible to vote in a certain precinct remain registered in that precinct forever. If that person dies or moves away, their name remains.

Tell me this…

If you refuse to institute voter ID (as most Democrat-run states do) and someone walks into a voting station falsely claiming to be the dead or moved-away person who’s still on the rolls, 1) how do you stop them from voting, and 2) where’s the evidence of cheating?

Answers: 1) You can’t stop them, and 2) there is no evidence.

Since the real voter has died or moved away, no circumstance will arise where you have two people claiming to be the same person. This deliberately makes it impossible to uncover vote fraud, which allows the corrupt media to claim there’s “no evidence” of vote fraud.

How do we know Democrats profit from this cheating? Easy. Just look at how they kick and scream at the very idea of updating voter rolls and adopting voter ID (which 80 percent of the public want).

MOTOR VOTER LAWS

It’s the same with motor voter laws, which include other government agencies, including welfare agencies…

In 46 states, without requiring proof of citizenship, government agencies register people to vote. To register, you need only claim to be a citizen. No documentation is required. You apply for a driver’s license or some sort of government assistance, you are registered to vote.

This has been going on for 30(!) years thanks to the Motor Voter Law, or federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), which went into effect in 1995:

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (also known as the “NVRA” or “motor voter law”) sets forth certain voter registration requirements with respect to elections for federal office. Section 5 of the NVRA requires that States offer voter registration opportunities at State motor vehicle agencies. Section 6 of the NVRA requires that States offer voter registration opportunities by mail-in application. Section 7 of the NVRA requires that States offer voter registration opportunities at certain State and local offices, including public assistance and disability offices. Section 8 of the NVRA contains requirements with respect to the administration of voter registration by States and requires States to implement procedures to maintain accurate and current voter registration lists. [emphasis mine]

That’s right…

Our own government has spent decades registering everyone to vote who applies for a driver’s license or some kind of public assistance. And again, in 46 states, you are not required to prove you are eligible to vote by documenting your legal citizenship.

We all know that Democrat-run states give illegal aliens welfare and driver’s licenses, so we can all see how this works, and the best part for Democrats is this…

How can there be evidence of vote fraud when someone registered to vote votes?

MAIL-IN BALLOTS

The opportunities for mail-in vote fraud without leaving behind “any evidence” are legion.

Some Democrat-run states mail out ballots to everyone who’s registered. This would include those who registered without documenting their citizenship. This would include all those outdated names on voter rolls.

What you end up with are thousands and sometimes millions of ballots mass-mailed and just sitting around with 1) no chain of custody requirement, and 2) deliberately weak signature verification.

We’ve all seen those videos of people stuffing drop boxes with mail-in ballots. What the hell is going on there? The person who owns the ballot should be the only person mailing or delivering the ballot. Period. All these ballots floating around, and one guy drops a pile of them in a drop box? You are inviting all kinds of chicanery.

This is another ridiculously corrupt situation that will never produce “any evidence” of fraud.

How about the swing state of Pennsylvania ending signature verification right before the 2020 presidential election? The ballot signature no longer needed to match the registration signature. And even if the signatures match, the person who signed was never required to prove their U.S. citizenship.

What happens when you don’t match signatures (and announce you won’t match signatures)? You invite fraud and when it’s all over, there’s “no evidence” of fraud.

ILLEGAL ALIENS COUNTED IN THE U.S. CENSUS

This is nothing less than naked, brazen cheating by Democrats.

As citizens flee failed Democrat-run states like Illinois, New York, and California, through their illegal sanctuary policies, these same states openly invite illegal aliens to come and live there. Then the U.S. Census counts those illegals, which means states that are actually losing population and breaking federal law by shielding millions of illegal aliens, are awarded for their lawlessness with congressional seats and presidential elector votes they should not have based on their U.S. citizen population.

When the corporate media tell you there’s “no evidence” of vote fraud, they are lying. The evidence is in a system deliberately created by Democrats to invite vote fraud without leaving behind any evidence. The evidence can be found in how the Democrat Party fights tooth and nail to oppose common sense reforms as though those reforms represent an existential threat to their very survival—probably because they do.

No informed person should have any faith in American elections.

