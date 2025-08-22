Europe Embraces Death, Trump Keeps America Fighting

The following content is sponsored by Americans for Limited Government.

The elites love to praise Europe—its universal health care, its 36-hour work weeks, its tastefully curated despair. But they never talk about what Europe really exports now: assisted suicide.

Countries across Western Europe are legalizing assisted dying. The United Kingdom drew headlines for its pro-suicide laws recently, but such laws already exist in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain and elsewhere. Switzerland has actual suicide pods. The Netherlands and Belgium both legalized euthanasia as far back as 2002. And people are literally dying to take advantage. In Belgium, there were more than 3,400 cases of euthanasia in 2023, up 15 percent from 2022. And the Netherlands had more than 9,000 euthanasia cases that same year, up 87 percent since 2013!

These cases aren’t limited to 90-year-olds with terminal cancer. young Netherlanders are now killing themselves with state assistance. Europe, at least Western Europe, has lost the will to live.

Meanwhile, America continues to fight for life, liberty and opportunity, which is why the United States rejects the right to die and instead embraces the right to try.

In May 2018, President Trump signed into law the Right to Try Act, which enables those with terminal diagnoses to obtain experimental drugs that have passed Phase 1 trials but have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has strict guidelines about clinical trials that are probably correct in many instances, but not for those with no other hope.

Although most Democrats voted against this life-saving bill, 41 states had previously passed their own Right to Try legislation, starting with Colorado in 2014.

The president’s support for innovative medical care is part of the Make American Biotech Accelerate (MABA) initiative he’s unleashed in his second term. America has always led the world in developing new medicines; in some years, for example, the U.S. invents more new prescription drugs than the rest of the world combined.

It is critical for the U.S. to maintain this leadership position, especially given China’s rapid growth in this arena. China’s state-subsidized clinical trials continue to accelerate: total clinical trial involvement by China soared to 300 percent from 2017 to 2023, capturing a third globally. America cannot afford to surrender biotech dominance to the government that exports fentanyl and the coronavirus; nor can we follow Europe’s state-sponsored capitulation to death, like socialized medicine, government price setting and death panels.

Price controls are disastrous, both in the short and long term. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris all endorsed adopting European drug price controls, also known as Most Favored Nation (MFN) or International Reference Drug Pricing. If our government destroys incentives for developing new medicines by adopting MFN, it will destroy the cures of the future.

President Trump has committed to making Europe pay its fair share for American drugs, just as he did with defense spending in NATO. Trump forcing other countries to pay the same percentage of their GDP for innovative medicines that the U.S. pays will not only equalize the playing field – it will also give patients access to “Wonder Drugs” and save lives while lowering drug prices here at home.

America must stay committed to our Right to Try and not tie what we pay for medicines to countries that believe in the right to die. European governments do not value life the way Americans do. We shouldn’t import their failed ideas. Making American Biotech Accelerate is good for both us and the rest of the world.

Europe can keep its suicide pods. Under President Trump’s leadership, America will keep making the miracle drugs of the 21st century.