The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shot back at establishment media outlets for using the leftist, politically correct term “undocumented” to describe illegal aliens in the U.S. interior, making it clear that it will not succumb to the left’s “open borders pronouns.”

In a post on Wednesday, DHS shared a variety of headlines from establishment media outlets: “Undocumented immigrant caused in fatal drunken crash to remain jailed,” “Eleven undocumented immigrants arrested in Seymour,” and “Who are the undocumented immigrants in Texas?”

“‘Undocumented immigrant’ is the immigration equivalent of ‘they/them,'” DHS said, pointing to the left’s love of “preferred pronouns,” which often deny reality.

“DHS has no interest in the left’s open borders pronouns. ‘Alien’ is the technical legal term, and that is what DHS will use. ‘Illegal’ is the only way to correctly describe lawbreakers,” DHS continued. “Next thing you know you will be calling burglars ‘undocumented houseguests.'”

This doubling down continues to showcase the drastic shift in policy from the Biden administration, which effectively opened the border and allowed illegal aliens — or “undocumented migrants” as it so kindly referred to them — to flood the U.S. interior. But since President Donald Trump came onto the scene, implementing the deportation agenda the American people voted for in November, the nation’s illegal alien population has reduced by 1.6 million in the last six months.

As Breitbart News reported:

In an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, CIS researchers Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler found that between January and July, Trump has overseen an “unprecedented” 2.2 million-person decline in the nation’s total foreign-born population — 1.6 million of whom are illegal aliens. “Analysis of the [Current Population Survey] data shows the total foreign-born population of all ages, both in and out of the labor force, declined an unprecedented 2.2 million from January to July – the largest six-month decline ever within the same year,” the researchers write.

In addition to deporting criminal illegal aliens and DHS working with states to set up deportation facilities, Trump has also instructed his administration to work on a new census that excludes illegal aliens from the figures.

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote on August 7.

“People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he concluded.