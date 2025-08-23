DeSantis on Removal of Rainbow Crosswalk: Roads Will Not Be ‘Commandeered for Political Purposes’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week responded to leftists raging about the removal of a rainbow LGBT crosswalk outside of Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, explaining that state roads will no longer be “commandeered for political purposes.”

The crosswalk outside of Pulse nightclub, where 49 people were murdered in 2016, has been painted over by Florida’s department of transportation. This follows action taken by DeSantis and Republicans over the summer to keep roads distraction-free.

What followed was a July memo issued by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who asked states to participate in a roadway safety initiative which included keeping intersections and crosswalks distraction-free.

“The SAFE ROADS national initiative will focus on the non-freeway arterials within your State, including safety and operation at intersections and along segments, consistent and recognizable traffic control devices including crosswalk and intersection markings, and orderly use of the right‑of‑way that is kept free from distractions,” Duffy’s letter reads in part.

But now, leftists are raging, including State Sen. Carlos G. Smith who asserts that the state Department of Transportation committed an act of vandalism.

“I cannot believe that the DeSantis administration has engaged in this hostile act against the city of Orlando, that they have insulted the families and survivors of this horrific tragedy, and that they have done this in this way,” he said, expressing hope that the city of Orlando “paints these colors back on to their property, and that they sue the state of Florida for vandalizing their property without their consent.”

“We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes,” DeSantis responded.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also weighed in on the removal of the rainbow-themed crosswalk, stating he was “devastated” and that the crosswalk actually enhanced “safety and visibility”:

“Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork,” Duffy said in a statement over the summer.

“Today I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions,” he continued. “Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball. USDOT stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate.”