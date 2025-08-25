Harrison Fields Joins Republican Lobbying Firm CGCN After Leaving Trump White House

Harrison Fields, who most recently served as Principal Deputy Press Secretary in President Donald Trump’s White House, has joined the Republican lobbying and public affairs firm CGCN Group, the company announced Monday.

CGCN Group, a Washington-based Republican lobbying firm, confirmed that Harrison Fields will join its team following his departure from the White House. Fields had been a key member of the Trump communications staff, serving as both Special Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary. CGCN has also partnered with Breitbart News on events this year and has already hosted four cabinet secretaries, including Doug Burgum, Chris Wright, Brooke Rollins, and Scott Bessent.

“As a veteran of the White House, the Trump 2024 campaign, and Capitol Hill, Harrison has consistently excelled at the highest levels of American politics. His communications experience and deep understanding of the complexities of how Washington, DC really works today will be an invaluable asset to our firm. We are excited to welcome him to the growing CGCN team,” remarked Matt Rhoades, Managing Partner at CGCN Group.

In a statement, Fields said it had “been a great honor and blessing to play a small part in President Trump’s triumphant return to the White House and the consequential success of the White House Press Office as Principal Deputy Press Secretary. Having had the distinct privilege of serving in both administrations, I leave the White House with a heart full of incredible memories, experiences, and pride, having worked alongside my esteemed colleagues to advance the President’s monumental agenda on behalf of the American people. God has been incredibly faithful to me, and as I enter this new chapter, I look forward to continuing to support the MAGA movement in a new, deeply rewarding, and impactful capacity.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised her longtime colleague, noting, “I’d like to thank my dear friend Harrison for his dedicated service in the White House Press Office as Principal Deputy Press Secretary. He has been a trusted and steady presence throughout both Trump administrations, and his loyalty, commitment, and leadership have made a lasting impact. We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

At CGCN, Fields will work on strategic communications projects alongside Rhoades’ team and collaborate with other senior officials, including Ja’Ron Smith, Tim Pataki, Mike Catanzaro, and Sam Geduldig, several of whom are Trump administration alumni. Smith, who previously collaborated with Fields, welcomed him to the firm. “Thrilled to have Harrison Fields join us. We worked together on President Trump’s Opportunity Agenda 1.0, and now at CGCN we’ll bring that same results-driven energy to advocacy and public relations,” Smith stated.

CGCN’s leadership has built a reputation for elevating voices aligned with the Trump coalition. Managing Partner Sam Geduldig and Smith co-authored an opinion piece last October arguing that a major political realignment along class lines is reshaping both parties, with Trump gaining ground among working-class voters. Geduldig has also been outspoken about diversity in politics and media, previously donating to a HuffPost initiative to fund a Ferguson, Missouri, reporter while criticizing outlets for failing to reflect the communities they cover.

A source familiar with CGCN’s plans said Fields will be involved in upcoming strategic communications projects, a Breitbart-branded speakers’ series, and events for groups such as the Black Blockchain Association. Fields is also expected to work closely with Rhoades on communications strategy and with Smith and Geduldig on lobbying initiatives.

Fields’ move to CGCN comes after about five years of service across both Trump administrations. In a recent interview with Breitbart News Daily, he described the Trump White House’s communications strategy as operating with “all gas, no brakes,” emphasizing its aggressive approach to media engagement and policy messaging.